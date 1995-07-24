Natalie Fort, born Natalie Ofosua Twum is a news anchor and a Ghanaian television personality.

Fort was born in 24 July 1995 and attended Ghana International School, Merton International School, the Royal Academy of Music and Accra Film School.

She began her career as a fashion model and represented Ghana in 2011 at the Miss Princess World Competition in Czech Republic. She is the founder of Fort Model Management and Fort Foundation.

She was awarded by the United Nations with the Gold Star Order of the Companion Honour and also accorded the Excellent Personality Merit Award in 2017.