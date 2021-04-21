Evangelist Patricia Asiedu also known as Nana Agradaa, now born again Christian was a fetish priestess and spiritualist.

She engaged in a practice called sika gari, on television, where she asked people to send her money in order to get it multiplied for wealth.

Her shrine was located in the Sowutuom in Ga–Central Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, Ghana.

Nana Agradaa is married to Mr. Eric Oduro Korantenga, a pastor whit whom she has children.

She was arrested on Tuesday night, April 21, 2021, and her Tv stations, Thunder TV and Ice1 TV were shut down for defrauding people of money and advertising money doubling content as well as operating without licenses.

