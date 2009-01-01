Naa Ashorkor born 24 November 1988 also known as Nisirine Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, is a Ghanaian actress and a media personality who currently works at Asaase Radio a radio station in Accra.

She's known for starring in "The Perfect Picture" (2009), by Shirley Frimpong-Manso and Iroko TV's Poisoned Bait - a movie directed by Leila Djansi.

She won the Award for Best Actress in 2010 at the African Movie Academy awards for her role played in "The Perfect Picture" (2009). Naa Ashorkor also starred alongside Yvonne Okoro, Joselyn Dumas, John Dumelo.

Naa Ashorkor, along with Actor Chris Attoh hosted the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2016 VGMAs 2016 held at the Accra International Conference Centre. She also hosted the Miss Maliaka pageant for eight years.

In 2008 she featured in her first movie role by Shirley Frimpong Manso. She is a business woman who runs two ventures: Jaarno, a digital foodstuffs market and April Communications, which is into theatre productions.

She was a presenter with the Multimedia Group from 2017 till 2020 where she hosted the programmes Showbiz A-Z and Strong and Sassy. She moved to Asaase Radio at the end of June 2020 and hosts the shows Between Hours and Just Us.