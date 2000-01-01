Nana Appiah Mensah popularly known as NAM1 was born on 16th May 1984 in Accra, Ghana. NAM1 is a Ghanaian businessman known for Menzgold, gold dealership and investment firm that promised customers a 10 percent monthly returns on their investments.

NAM 1 is a profound businessman and tycoon CEO of Zylofon Media Company Limited and MenzGold Ghana Limited.He attended Adisadel College for his secondary school education. He furthered to the University of Ghana for his first degree.

At the University, he studied a couple of degree programmes, including Economics & Business Management, Finance, Mining and Environmental Studies, Psychology, Law, African and World History and Theology.

Nana Appiah Mensah was born to Susie Ivy Brew a successful business executive in Ghana and Napoleon Mensah Abrompah, a distinguished banker. He is married to Rose Mensah the owner of Rozzy’s Collection and they have one lovely son together.

Besides being known as the CEO of Zylofon Media, the media house that has signed ace artists such as Stonebwoy, Becca, Shatta Wale, Joyce Blessing, Kim Guitar, and movie stars such as Benedicta Gafah, Toosweet Annan, Nana Appiah is also the CEO of MenzGold GhanA Co. Limited.

A financial company that deals with precious stones such as Gold, Diamond etc. Nana Appiah is also the CEO of Brew Marketing Consult Co. Limited, Menzgold Espana S.L, T.I.A. Holdings (USA), Brew Energy Company Limited, Brew Realty Company Limited, and Cheetah Security Co. Limited.

He currently manages more than 2000 employees with more being added each day.

In September 2018, Menzgold dragged SEC and the BoG to court after its license was revoked by SEC. The suit filed at the Commercial Division of the Accra High Court described the two regulators as indulging in activities that were “harmful” to its operations.

A Circuit court issued a warrant for the arrest of Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah who is accused of defrauding by false pretenses and money laundering.

It came months after angry customers agitated for the intervention of the state after all their efforts to retrieve their investments failed.

The customers are said to include bankers, small-scale miners, top military and police officers, clergymen and women and Ghanaians living abroad.

