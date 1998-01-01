Myralyn “Mimi” Nartey (née Osei-Agyemang; born November 5, 1981) is a former American-born Ghanaian footballer who played for the Ghana national team as a forward.

Although raised in Portland, Oregon, she qualified to represent Ghana through her father, Simon Osei-Agyemang. She made her international debut in 1998, aged 16, and became the first one who was born outside Ghana. She was part of the team at the 2003 FIFA Women's World Cup.

She currently lives in Playa Vista, Los Angeles with her husband Kofi Nartey and their two children. Her younger sister, Candice Osei-Agyemang, represented Ghana at the 2012 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.