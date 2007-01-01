Rashid Mugeez was born and raised in Tema, Ghana alongside with his cousin Hakeem, and both developed a love of rap while attending school. R2Bees formed in 2007, and quickly became a favorite in Ghana, releasing their debut album, Da Revolution, in 2009. A follow-up, Da Revolution II, came in 2012, before the pair were nominated for Best International Act at the 2013 BET Awards.

Various R2Bees singles appeared over the next few years while Mugeez also struck out on his own, guesting on singles by the likes of Criss Waddle, Mr. Eazi, and DJ Breezy. 2017 year saw him guesting on Fuse ODG's single "Boa Me," alongside Ed Sheeran.

