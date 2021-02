Monica Afia Twum (born 14 March 1978) is a female track and field sprinter from Ghana. Together with Mavis Akoto, Vida Anim and Vida Nsiah she holds the Ghanaian record in 4 x 100 metres relay with 43.19 seconds, achieved during the heats at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.

Personal bests

00 metres - 11.31 s (2001)

200 metres - 22.98 s (1999)