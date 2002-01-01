Mona Gucci known in real life as Monalisa Abigail Semeha is a popular Ghanaian presenter and currently the host of the “Link Up” show on Kantanka TV.

Mona hails from Kpando Fesi, in the Volta Region.

She is a lawyer specialized in Immigration Law from the USA.

Her claim to be a lawyer has been ridiculed in recent times.

Mona Gucci is noted for her event planning activities, back in the United States.

Mona Gucci completed her tertiary education at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

She also graduated from Labone Secondary School in 2002.

According to Mona, she obtained her Bachelor of Laws degree (LL.B. Hons) from the Massachusetts School of Law – Andover, USA.

She also did her internship at Abigail Williams and Co. litigation firm in 2017 in Worcester.

In 2018, the owner of the law firm, Abigail Williams faced bar investigations for allegedly stealing from her clients.