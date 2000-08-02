Mohammed Kudus is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Ajax in the Dutch Eredivisie.

Club career

Nordsjælland

Kudus arrived at Danish club Nordsjælland from the Ghanaian Right to Dream Academy, which he joined at the age of 12, in January 2018 together with two teammates, Ibrahim Sadiq and Gideon Mensah.

Kudus made his official debut for Nordsjælland only three days after his 18th birthday, in a 2–0 defeat against Brøndby IF. He played from the first minute as a striker, but was replaced in the half-time. With his debut, he became the ninth youngest to make his debut in the history of the club.

Ajax

On 16 July 2020, Kudus signed for Eredivisie club Ajax for €9 million, on a five-year contract. He made his official debut for the club on 20 September in a league match against RKC Waalwijk. Head coach Erik ten Hag subsequently called Kudus as a player with "incredible potential".

He continued his strong performances, scoring one goal and providing three assists in his first three appearances. His debut in the UEFA Champions League for the home match against Liverpool on 21 October, however, was disastrous. Kudus was subbed out after only 6 minutes, as he suffered a meniscus injury, keeping him out for several months.

International goals

Scores and results list Ghana's goal tally first, score column indicates score after each Kudus goal.