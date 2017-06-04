Benjamin Garzy Mensah, professionally known as Mix Master Garzy, is a Ghanaian record producer, sound engineer, disc jockey and singer.

His major productions include "Pull Up" by Stonebwoy, "My Baby" by Stay Jay ft. R2Bees, "Boom boom tag" by Mista Silva, GH UK based "Enemies" by Jupitar featuring Sarkodie in 2014, "Iskoki" by Samini, "KoKo Sakora" by Dr Cryme featuring Sarkodie, "Alhaji" by VVIP featuring Patoranking, "Hookah" by Danagog featuring Davido, "Love You Die" by Patoranking featuring Diamond Platnumz, "Na Wash" by Becca, and "Obia Agye Obi Girl" by Captain Planet of 4x4 and more.

Early life

Garzy Mensah was born in Tema to Francis Anim Garzy and Ernestina Abena Kwao. He has a younger brother, John Otoo Kwao. He had his basic education and junior secondary education at Better Best Academy in Tema 4 poles, Ghana.

He continued his senior high education at Tema Methodist Senior High School. He later attended the Ghana Institute of Journalism and obtained a certificate and diploma in Broadcast Journalism which gave him a step ahead to work as a part-time DJ at Xfm and Urban Internet Radio in Ghana.

Career

Mix Master Garzy commenced his career in beat making, mixing and mastering right from senior high school. After production work began he surfaced with his pro name Mix Master Garzy, an identity referring to the mixing and mastering side of studio work.

In 2015, he produced a master banger song, "Iskoki", for Samini. The song was nominated at that year's Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Garzy has worked with notable artists such as Atumpan, Samini, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Davido, Patoranking, Diamond Platnumz, Ice Prince, R2Bees, Becca, Eno Barony, and Eazzy.

Awards and recognition

He was nominated in the category of "Producer of the Year" at the 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

He won "Riddim of the Year" at the 2016 Bass Awards for producing "iphone riddim", exclusive instrumental recorded by Mugeez of R2 Bees fame, Shatta Wale, Samini, Brenya, Ricky Mo, Capone, and Flexclusive.

On June 4, 2017, Garzy was given the Prestigious Gold Coast Award for his outstanding work in the Ghanaian music scene.

In 2017, he won "Best Music Producer of the year" at the Ghana Entertainment Awards organized in the US.