Milovan Rajevac is a Serbian football manager and former professional player who manages the Ghana national team.

Born in ?ajetina, Rajevac played as a defender for Borac ?a?ak, Red Star Belgrade, Vojvodina, Lunds BK, and the New York Arrows (as "Mike Rejevac") and Sloboda Užice.

Rajevac coached a number of club sides in his native Serbia, including Sloboda Užice, Red Star Belgrade, Vojvodina, and Borac ?a?ak.

He became Ghana's manager in August 2008. He continued the Black Stars' qualification campaign to the 2010 World Cup. In the tournament, they almost reached the semi-final as they narrowly lost to Uruguay in the quarter-final via penalty shootout.

Rajevac quit Ghana after the World Cup on 8 September 2010 and took up a position with Saudi Arabian team Al-Ahli a day later.

He left the Saudi club in February 2011 to take up the role of national team coach for Qatar. He was relieved of duties in August 2011.

In September 2011, Rajevac was one of four managers linked with the Egyptian national team, and in February 2014 he was one of four managers linked with the Burkina Faso national team.

On 15 June 2016, he was officially appointed as manager of Rudar Velenje in Slovenia. However, on 26 June 2016, he was appointed as manager of the Algerian national team. He resigned from the position in October 2016, after two matches.

In April 2017, after the resignation of Kiatisuk Senamuang, he had an interview with the Football Association of Thailand and was expected to become the head coach of the Thailand national football team. Eventually, he was appointed on a one-year deal with an option for another one year by the Football Association of Thailand on 26 April 2017.

On 5 February 2018, the Football Association of Thailand announced the extension of Rajevac's contract to 2020.

He was sacked on 7 January 2019 following a 4–1 defeat against India in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

He returned to manage the Ghana national team for a second time in September 2021.

