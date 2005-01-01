Mike Ezuruonye is a Nigerian actor.

Mike is from Uzoakoli in Abia State, Nigeria. He was born on September 21, 1982 in Lagos. He attended the Federal Government College, Wukari, Taraba and Archbishop Aggey Memorial school, Lagos before studying Accounting at Nnamdi Azikiwe University.

He worked as a banker prior to becoming an actor. He has featured in several Nollywood movies. He was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in the movie "The Assassin" at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2009 and a nomination for Best Actor in Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.

He was married to Nkechi Nnorom and has a son named Reynold Nkembuchim Ezuruonye. He has a younger sister, Chichi, who is a Physician in the United Kingdom.

Selected Filmography

Endless Passion (2005)

Broken Marriage

Beyond Reason

Critical Decision

Unforeseen (2005)

Occultic Kingdom

Desire (2008)

Ropes of Fate (2010)

Keep Me Alive (2008)

Unforgivable (2014)

Calabash Part 1 & Part 2 (2014)

The Duplex (2015)