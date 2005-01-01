Michael Blackson (Real Name Jafari Ferguson), is a Ghanaian/Liberian-American actor and comedian.
Acting career
In 2005 he released a comedy sketch CD entitled Modasucka: Welcome to America. Also in 2005, he made an appearance on TV series 30 Rock, P. Diddy Presents: The Bad Boys of Comedy on HBO, and starred in a commercial for Chappelle's Show on Comedy Central.
In 2011, Blackson appeared on Starz's Martin Lawrence Presents: 1st Amendment Stand-up and Showtime's Shaquille O'Neal Presents All Star Comedy Jam.
In 2019, Blackson appeared in the "Wakonda" official music video by Akon.
Filmography
Next Friday
Repos
The Last Stand
The Savages
Internet Dating
One Night in Vegas
Tooken
Meet the Blacks
Sliders
Easy Money
The Stuff
Nobody's Fool
I Got The Hook Up 2
Coming 2 America