Mercy Bampo Addo is a Ghanaian diplomat and a member of the New Patriotic Party of Ghana. She is currently Ghana's High Commissioner to Malta, having assumed office in July 2017.

In July 2017, Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo named Mercy Bampo Addo as Ghana's ambassador to Malta. She was among 22 other distinguished Ghanaians who were named to head various diplomatic missions in the world.

Mercy Bampo Addo was a Deputy Minister and speech writer for the President of Ghana between 2003 and 2009.

Prior to that, she worked as a Public Relations practitioner for over two decades first in Ghana’s Cocoa Industry and later, at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

She also taught History and Current Affairs at the secondary school level for three and a half years after graduating from the University of Ghana, Legon.

She holds a Master’s Degree in Governance and Leadership, a Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Communication as well as an Honours degree in History.

Mercy Bampo Addo is married to Prof. Samuel Tetteh Addo, a Professor of Geography of the University of Ghana. They have five grown-up children and grandchildren.

Her interests include assisting vulnerable women and young people in deprived communities, to access credit and work related equipment to enable them increase their output. Further, she offers counselling to unemployed Ghanaian youth to develop a new mind-set with respect to job opportunities in both formal / informal sectors.