Ghana Famous People

Daniel Nii Nshia McKorley is a Ghanaian businessman, founder, and Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies.

He was born in La, Accra Gnana on June 16, 1978. He is married to Abigail McKorley and the couple has children.

He enrolled at the University of Ghana but dropped out due to financial constraints.

McDan, fifteen years after dropping out of the University of Ghana, graduated from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration with an Executive Masters in Business Administration (EMBA) and a degree in Entrepreneurship, as well as diplomas in Leadership and Transport and Logistics.

The Commonwealth University, London Business School, UK conferred McDan with an Honorary Doctorate Degree.

In 1999, McDan established the McDan Group of Companies. He also established the McDan Shipping Company in September that same year with now having branches in Takoradi and Tema.

Honnors and Recognition

Ernst & Young entrepreneur of West Africa Nominee - 2015

The achievers' Award by West Africa Regional magazine

CIMG Marketing Man of the Year 2017

The Entrepreneur of the year - 2016

Freight Forwarding and entrepreneur of the year - 2013

www.ghanaweb.com