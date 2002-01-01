Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah is a Ghanain educationist, politician representing the Techiman South Constituency in the Brong-Ahafo Region of Ghana. He is also a member of the 6th Parlaiment of the 4th Republic of Ghana.

He was born on 24 February 1970 in Krobo, Techiman in the Brong Ahafo region.

He obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Social Work and Political Science from the University of Ghana in 2002.

He was a Basic School Coordinator of the Municipal Office of the GES. Between 2009 to 2013, he was the Presiding Member of Techiman Municipal Assembly.

