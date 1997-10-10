Majeed Ashimeru is a Ghanaian football player. He plays for RSC Anderlecht.

Club career

He Began His Football Career From A small Club Team Which Is Strong Tower F/C(Mamobi)He made his First Capital Plus Premier League debut for West African Football Academy on 20 March 2016 in a game against Liberty Professionals F.C. From there he got the chance to fly to Austria to join RedBull Salzburg where he signed his first professional contract.

He made his debut for the Ghana national football team on 25 May 2017 in a friendly against Benin.

Honours

Club

Red Bull Salzburg

Austrian Bundesliga: 2019–20

Austrian Cup: 2019–20