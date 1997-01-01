Mafikizolo is a South African singing duo consisting of Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza.They are multiple times winners of the South African Music Award, including the awards for Best Duo or Group of the Year.

They came into the scene in 1997 as a kwaito group with their late member Tebogo Madingoane, who died on the 14th of February in 2004, when they released their self titled album.They released their 1999 album titled Music Revolution before releasing the direction-giving Gate Crushers in 2000 which included their hits Looto and Majika.

After a near fatal crash that left Nhlanhla Nciza hospitalised for a while they released their critically acclaimed album Sibongile (2002) featuring the hit single Ndihamba Nawe which is still relevant many years later.

In 2003 they released Kwela which featured Hugh Masekela assistanted Kwela Kwela, Udakwa Njalo and Emlanjeni amongst others.

In 2005 they released Van Toeka AF which featured Nisixoshelani and Mas'Thokoze amongst others. In 2006 they released Six Mabone which featured O Tswa Kae? And Undenzantoni?. Six Mabone was released before their hiatus.

During their hiatus in 2009 they released a compilation album The Best of which included one new song, Walila.

They resumed work as a group in 2013 when they released their internationally acclaimed single Khona featuring Uhuru. Their first album after their hiatus followed in 2013 and was titled Reunited which saw them winning 12 SAMAs in one night amongst other awards and nominations.The success of Reunited was so huge that they only released a follow up album 4 years later in 2017 titled 20 to celebrate their 20th anniversary in the music industry. 20 features Love Potion and the Yemi Alade assisted Ofana Nawe. DISCOGRAPHY

Mafikizolo (1997)

Music Revolution (1999)

Gate Crashers (2000)

Sibongile (2002)

Kwela (2003)

Van Toeka Af (2005)

Six Mabone (2006)

Reunited (2013)

20 (2017)

www.wikipedia.com