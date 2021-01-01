Lydia Azuele Akanbodiipo is a Ghanaian politician and member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana representing Sandema Constituency under the membership of the National Alliance of Liberals (NAL).

She was born 14 October 1942 in Upper West Region of Ghana. She also obtained his Diploma degree in Physical Education from Winneba Training College.

Politics

She began her political career in 1969 when she became the parliamentary candidate for the National Alliance of Liberals (NAL) to represent Sandema constituency prior to the commencement of the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election.

She assumed office as a member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana on 1 October 1969 after being pronounced winner at the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election and was later suspended following the overthrow of the Busia government on 13 January 1972.

Lydia also once served as opposition chief whip.