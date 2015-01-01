Elikplim Yao Atiemo was born in Accra, Ghana, better known by his stage name Lil Shaker, is a Ghanaian recording artist, songwriter, producer and performer. He is currently signed to Ghana's biggest record label and multimedia company, BBnZ Live which also have artist like EL. He has hits like ‘I No Dey See U Saf’ and ‘Madakraa’ and also produced Sarkodie ‘Talk Of Gh’ and ‘Lies’.
Elikplim Yao Atiemo was born in Accra,the capital of Ghana to Ghanaian parents and natives of the Volta Region.He started his musical career at age 15. He is currently signed to Ghana's biggest record label and multimedia company, BBnZ Live.
DISCOGRAPHY
Studio albums
Burning Schedule
Captain Hook
Shaker
MAJOR SINGLES
I no dey see u Sef featuring Sarkodie, Joey B, Raquel, Edem & Kevin Beats Produced by 'Magnom
Konkonsa featuring Stargo Produced by B2
Pray featuring EL Produced by E.L
Hello featuring EL and DJ Mic Smith Produced by E.L
Fi featuring EL and Raquel Produced by MagNom
Krochia featuring Medikal Produced by 'Essencebeats
Superstar featuring EL Produced by 'Peeweezel
Falaa featuring EL Produced by 'B2
Kontihene featuring Sakoaba Produced by 'Kuvie
Licki LickiProduced by 'Shaker
All My Money featuring Edem Produced by 'Gee Mix
Two Thoozing featuring Edem & Gemini Produced by 'Shaker
Pepper featuring Sarkodie Produced by 'Shaker
Me P3 Kwan featuring Sarkodie Produced by 'NshonaMuzick
KpoliKpo + So E Dey Produced by 'B2
Bring Your Body ft Joey B Produced by 'B2
My Friend ft Wanlov, Gemini, & E.L Produced by 'B2
Handkerchief ft KO-JO Cue Produced by 'Magnom
Edawoso Produced by 'MOG Beatz
In October 2015, Shaker joined Ko-Jo Cue, Cwesi Oteng and E.L at BBNZ Live
www.wikipedia.com