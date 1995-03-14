Keshinro Ololade born March 14, 1995, known professionally as Lil Kesh, is a Nigerian singer, rapper and songwriter. He rose to fame after releasing the hit single "Shoki". Lil Kesh was born and raised in Bariga, a suburb of Lagos State. His career in music began in 2012 when he rapped among his colleagues in Bariga.

He released "Lyrically", a single which became popular at universities in Nigeria. In 2015, he was nominated for Best New Act at the 2015 Nigeria Entertainment Awards. As a recording artist affiliated with YBNL Nation, Lil Kesh has established his own record label YAGI Records (an acronym for "Young And Getting It") and is managed by Massive Management.

The versatility and musical style of Lil Kesh is similar to that of Olamide, who raps and sings in his local dialect.However, he was criticized for using too much profanity and for failing to find the right balance in his songs' lyrics.

In an interview with Naij, he said, "they are singles not an album, I know the kind of market am directing my songs to, am from the streets, I know what the people from the street want to listen to...they should wait for my album that is expected to drop towards the end of the year. I have very positive songs".

Lil Kesh is now based in the city of Lekki.He was a linguistic student at the University of Lagos before leaving school to concentrate on music.

