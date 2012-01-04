Lee Addy is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a defender. He played for the Ghana national team at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Club career

Addy began his senior career in 2007 playing with Nania F.C.. Soon after, in 2008, he moved to the Bechem Chelsea playing in the Ghana Premier League.

At the end of the 2010 FIFA World Cup Addy received a call to move to Europe to play with Serbian SuperLiga club Red Star Belgrade and he signed a contract. He became a regular centre-back at both his club and the Ghana national team.

On 4 January 2012, Addy completed a three-year deal with newly promoted Chinese Super League side Dalian Aerbin and was handed the squad number 13 after passing a medical test. The move from Serbian club Red Star Belgrade was for a reported transfer fee of $2.2 million.

On 10 February 2013, it was announced that Addy had been loaned to Dinamo Zagreb for a year.[4] He signed for Dinamo Zagreb in January 2014. He ended his Dinamo Zagreb spell in late July 2015.

Addy signed a one-year contract with FK ?ukari?ki on 31 August 2015.

In August 2019 it was reported, that Addy had signed with Free State Stars in South Africa. However, it was later reported in December 2019, that he had terminated his contract with the club.

International career

On 30 September 2009, Addy made his debut for the Ghanaian national team as part of a domestic-based team that played a friendly against Argentina.

He was part of the Ghana national squad at the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations having played four matches including the lost final against Egypt. and since then he quickly became a regular player of the national team.

Addy was called up by Ghana's national team for the 2010 FIFA World Cup In Ghana's opening game at the 2010 World Cup, he entered as a substitute in a 1–0 win over Serbia.

He also played in the 1–1 draw against Australia in the group stage, after which he appeared again as a substitute in the Round of 16 2–1 victory over the United States, but couldn't play in the quarter-finals match against Uruguay because of accumulated yellow cards, where Ghana was eliminated in a penalty shoot-out.

Age controversy

Before the 2010 FIFA World Cup, Addy's age became the subject of controversy. When he debuted in the national team in September 2009, he was registered with date of birth 26 September 1985. That statement also stated on most sites on the web.

Even FIFA lists Addy as born on 26 September 1985 in the official documents. But when Addy was reported in Ghana's World Cup squad, he had suddenly been five years younger and lists as born on 7 July 1990. The Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet was in contact with FIFA regarding the matter.

FIFA informed that they did a passport control on Addy, but they did not find anything suspicious. Also there was a lack of comparative material, because Addy never got any previous passport control.

Honours

Club

Red Star Belgrade

Serbian Cup : 2011–12

Dinamo Zagreb

Croatian First League : 2012–13, 2013–14

Croatian Supercup: 2013

Individual

Ghana Premier League: Best central defender of the 2008 season.

International

Ghana

2010 African Nations Cup: Runner-up