Lady Talata started performing at the age nine but professionally she joined the Black Anchor band of Black Star Line.

At the age of 16 in 1977, when she was in the elementary school at Burma Camp, she was discovered by the great sweet beans dance band of Ghana, West Africa, where she recorded her first hit album, "Mekuma Huofe".

She later recorded her greatest hit "Yara Yara" in France and she went on to record two more successful albums.

Lady Talata who is now based in the U. S is trying to break through the international market with tunes like Francofon Highlife Reggae and hiplife, Download this Failed Promises.