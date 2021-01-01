Lady Prempeh, born Esther Abena Nyarkoa Prempeh on April 15 is a native of Jukwa-Denkyira in the Central Region, started school at the Jesus The King School, Kwaadaso Estates, Kumasi, and continued at the OLA Senior High School, Kenyasi, Ashanti.

Lady Prempeh is the third of six siblings and the only female child of her parents, Mr. Paul Prempeh and Madam Cecilia Antwi. She grew up in Kumasi under the care of her grandmother, Madam Christiana Gyasi.

The gospel diva trevealed that one of her favourite composers, Nana Boateng and popular distributor, Big Ben, together coined her stage name, Lady Prempeh after considering several other pen names, including Gooding Prempeh and Abena Prempeh.

