Kwesi Nii-Lante Boakye is an American actor, who plays Manny in the 2009 Tyler Perry film I Can Do Bad All By Myself. He voices Gossamer on The Looney Tunes Show and The Passenger in Bravest Warriors. He was also the original voice of Darwin on The Amazing World of Gumball.

He is the youngest of three brothers who are also actors; Kwame Boateng, and Kofi Siriboe. Boakye's family is originally from Ghana.

Filmography

Strong Medicine

Inconceivable

Days of Our Lives

Day Break

Happy Feet

The Shield

Til Death

If I Had Known I Was a Genius

Ni Hao, Kai-Lan

Boston Legal

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

The Princess and the Frog

Men of a Certain Age

Community

Faith and Dreams

Valentine's Day

Special Agent Oso

Hawthorne

The Amazing World of Gumball

Southland

Hawaii Five-0

The Mentalist

The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers

The Looney Tunes Show

Touch

Unconditional

Bravest Warriors

Sketch

Mind Games

Pocket Listing

Murder in the First

Colony

Claws

Costume Quest

Tazmanian Devil