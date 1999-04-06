Kwesi Nii-Lante Boakye is an American actor, who plays Manny in the 2009 Tyler Perry film I Can Do Bad All By Myself. He voices Gossamer on The Looney Tunes Show and The Passenger in Bravest Warriors. He was also the original voice of Darwin on The Amazing World of Gumball.
He is the youngest of three brothers who are also actors; Kwame Boateng, and Kofi Siriboe. Boakye's family is originally from Ghana.
Filmography
