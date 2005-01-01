Kwesi Aning is full professor and director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs and Research (FAAR), Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.

He served as the African Union’s first expert on counterterrorism from 2005 to 2007.

In 2006 and 2014, he wrote the independent, mid-term, in-depth evaluation of the Global Programme on Strengthening the Legal Regime against Terrorism. In 2008, he wrote a UN Secretary General’s report on the African Union relating to peace and security for the UN Security Council.

Until January 2019, he served on the UN Secretary General’s Advisory Group for the Peacebuilding Fund. He specializes in peacekeeping economies, hybrid security/political orders, and organized crime.

