Eugene Kwame Marfo born 1 February 1997, who goes by the stage name Kuami Eugene is a Ghanaian high-life and afrobeat singer-songwriter. He is signed to Lynx Entertainment, and is known for several songs of his, including "Angela", "Wish Me Well", "Ohemaa", and many others.

He won the New Artist awards from the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and the Ghana Music Awards UK. He also received the Most Promising Artist in Africa award from (AFRIMA).

Kwame Eugene was born to Alex and Juliana Marfo in Oda, Ghana. His interest in music led him to sing in the church from a very young age where he also learnt how to play the drum, keyboard and guitar. Kuami Eugene dropped out of school because of his love for music and spent more than two months studying music in a studio located in the Eastern Region without informing the school authority and his mother.

He was later expelled from school after it was discovered that he had skipped school.He attended Salvation Army Senior High school located at Akim- Wenchi. The young artiste, who grew up in the environs of Fadama, a suburb of Accra furthered his education to Ghana Telecom University.

Kwami Eugene was a contestant in the season 5 of the reality competition show MTN Hitmaker in Ghana in 2016, where he finished third overall. He was signed shortly afterwards to Lynx Entertainment and has gone on to release several singles.

In 2017, "Angela"" reached one million views on YouTube, the most for any music artist on that label, and was indicated to be in rotation among the top 10 songs in Ghana. He is a featured artist in "Adwenfi" by DJ Vyrusky and Shatta Wale. In 2018, he released a continuation of the story line in the "Angela" song called "Confusion".

And in June 2018, he released the single "Wish Me Well", which was in response to the negative comments he received on social media, some of which alleged he was stealing lyrics from another artist Ice Prince.

In 2017, he participated in Sarkodie's Rapperholic Concert which was held in Ghana on the 25 of December. Ghana Music Honors 2017 Edition, December to Remember 2017, Concert 2017, the 61st Ghana Independence Celebration Show at Indigo 02 in London.

Legendary High-life artist Amakye Dede crowned Kuami Eugene as his successor in high-life music at the 20th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Awards and nominations

2019 3Music Awards High-life Act of the year, won

2019 3Music Awards High-life Song of the year Wish Me Well, Won

2018 4syte Music Video Awards Best Story line Video "Angela", Nominated

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards High-life Song of the Year "Angela", Nominated

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards High-life Artist of the Year, Won

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Best Male Vocalist, Nominated

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Best New Artist, Won

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Song of the Year "Angela", Nominated

Ghana Music Awards UK Best New Artist of the Year Won

AFRIMA Most Promising Artist in Africa Won