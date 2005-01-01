Kemar Donaldson popularly known as Kranium, is a Jamaican reggae and dancehall singer known for his 2013 hit single "Nobody Has To Know" which gave him an international recognition and led him to the Atlantic Records record label.
The nephew of Screwdriver, he was in Montego Bay before moving to Miami, Florida in the United States in 2005. He moved to New York City one year later. His career began with a series of appearances in New York City and the tri-state area. He opened shows for Gyptian, Serani, I-Octane and Tarrus Riley.
His song, "Nobody Has to Know", produced by PLMR Productions, played on ethnic radio stations in New York City, including the influential Hot 97 FM. "Nobody Has To Know" sold more than 39,000 copies in 2015, peaking at no. 32 on the Reggae Digital Songs chart. Kranium has been working with producers including Tony Kelly, TJ Records and Cash Flow.
ALBUMS
Rumors (2015)
The Bilingue's Time (Shelved)
Midnight Sparks (2019)
SINGLES
Nobody Has to Know
We Can
Between Us
Lifestyle
Draw Me Out
History
Beach House
Stamina
Lil Luv
Moonlight
Can't Give A...
Swagga Buck
Ride It
Rumors
Gotta Believe
Spydog
Rebel Moon
This Morning
El Obraje
Dos Sonrisas, Una Lagrima
Interlude
No Te Tortures
Nobody Haffi Know
Sleepless Nights
Summer Chill
Sex Addict
What We Need
Pressure Bust Pipe
No Commoners
Manos cruzadas
Up and Away
Sin Tener Más (ft. Timbaland and Cali) Want
Yesos de Familia (with Wizkid, ft. Kyla, Ty Dolla $ign, Dandee and J Balvin)
Can't Believe (with Ty Dolla Sign, ft. WizKid Risky (Refix) (with Davido )
So Me Move
