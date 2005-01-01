Kemar Donaldson popularly known as Kranium, is a Jamaican reggae and dancehall singer known for his 2013 hit single "Nobody Has To Know" which gave him an international recognition and led him to the Atlantic Records record label.

The nephew of Screwdriver, he was in Montego Bay before moving to Miami, Florida in the United States in 2005. He moved to New York City one year later. His career began with a series of appearances in New York City and the tri-state area. He opened shows for Gyptian, Serani, I-Octane and Tarrus Riley.

His song, "Nobody Has to Know", produced by PLMR Productions, played on ethnic radio stations in New York City, including the influential Hot 97 FM. "Nobody Has To Know" sold more than 39,000 copies in 2015, peaking at no. 32 on the Reggae Digital Songs chart. Kranium has been working with producers including Tony Kelly, TJ Records and Cash Flow.

ALBUMS

Rumors (2015)

The Bilingue's Time (Shelved)

Midnight Sparks (2019)

SINGLES

Nobody Has to Know

We Can

Between Us

Lifestyle

Draw Me Out

History

Beach House

Stamina

Lil Luv

Moonlight

Can't Give A...

Swagga Buck

Ride It

Rumors

Gotta Believe

Spydog

Rebel Moon

This Morning

El Obraje

Dos Sonrisas, Una Lagrima

Interlude

No Te Tortures

Nobody Haffi Know

Sleepless Nights

Summer Chill

Sex Addict

What We Need

Pressure Bust Pipe

No Commoners

Manos cruzadas

Up and Away

Sin Tener Más (ft. Timbaland and Cali) Want

Yesos de Familia (with Wizkid, ft. Kyla, Ty Dolla $ign, Dandee and J Balvin)

Can't Believe (with Ty Dolla Sign, ft. WizKid Risky (Refix) (with Davido )

So Me Move

