Korede Bello born 29 February 1996 is a Nigerian singer and songwriter.He signed a record deal with Mavin Records in 2014.Bello is best known for his hit single "Godwin", a semi-gospel and pop song which became a national anthem and topped many music charts across Nigeria.

Korede was born in Lagos State, Nigeria, where he completed his primary and secondary school education. He started performing at the age of 7 and went by the stage name African Prince. While in primary school, Korede Bello went on to write his first song after forming a music group with a friend.

He started music professionally by recording songs in the studio while in secondary school, and eventually released his first single "Forever".He studied Mass Communication at the Nigerian Institute of Journalism and holds a Higher National Diploma certificate.Korede Bello is an Associate Member of the Institute of Information Management.

After the release of his first single which received relatively positive reviews,he was introduced to Don Jazzy by his manager Casmir Uwaegbute after which they recorded some songs together which got Don Jazzy impressed.On 28 February 2014, he got signed to Mavin Records under which he has recorded popular songs like "African Princess" and "Godwin".

Korede Bello has over time engaged in several humanitarian activities such as the Project Pink Blue Walk for Cancer awareness programme in Abuja,2015 and 2017.

