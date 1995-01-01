Kola Oyewo is a Nigerian veteran actor, dramatist and scholar.

He was born on 27 March 1946 at Oba Ile, a town in Osun State, southwestern Nigeria.

He attended Obafemi Awolowo University where he obtained a certificate in dramatic arts, a certificate in Yoruba oral literature before he later received a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree in Theatre art from the same university in 1995.

He proceeded to the University of Ibadan where he received a Master of Arts (M.A.) and doctorate degree (Ph.D) in drama.

He began acting as a professional in 1964 after he joined the "Oyin Adejobi theatre group" and the first role he played was Adejare in Orogun Adedigba, which was Oyin Adejobi's autobiography.

After he spent nine years with Oyin Adejobi, he joined the University of Ife theatre, where he worked with the late veteran dramatist and scholar, chief Ola Rotimi.

Kola Oyewo was known for the role he played as "Odewale" in The Gods Are Not To Blamed, a drama by Ola Rotimi.

In 1996, Oyewo joined the services of Obafemi Awolowo University, where he rose to the rank of senior lecturer before retiring in September 2011.

After his retirement from Obafemi Awolowo University, he joined the services of Redeemer's University, where he currently serves as head of the department of dramatic arts. He is currently working at Elizade University Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State as a performing arts lecturer.

Filmography

Sango (1997)

Super Story (episode 1)

The Gods Are Not To Blame

Saworoide

Koseegbe (1995)