Kofi Kum Bilson is the last of seven children born to Mr Alfred Baah Bilson and Mrs Juliana Bilson both of blessed memory. He is married to Abigail and they have two adorable daughters.

He started his radio career at GBC where he presented Band Stands which was then produced by Eddie Amoo. He then moved to Joy FM where he hosted Lunch Time Rhythms for almost a decade.

He also worked at Adom FM for three years and moved to Peace FM where he has been for the past 15 years producing and hosting the mid-morning show, Working Time.