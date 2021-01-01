Kofi Bentsi Bentil is a lecturer in marketing, entrepreneurship, and business strategy at Ashesi University. He is also the CEO of Finssol Limited, a business strategy consulting and training company. He previously co-founded ABM Links Limited, a business process outsourcing company.

He worked in management in the IT and insurance industries previously before embarking on a lecturing and consulting career. He is currently is looking to start a technology company to provide financial services over mobile phone networks.

He holds an MBA in marketing, and is married to Cecilia with three children, Adjoa, Efua, and Baaba. He is a Fellow of the second class of the African Leadership Initiative-West Africa and a member of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.