Michael Kesse Frimpong, better known by his stage name Kesse, is a Ghanaian singer and songwriter. He rose to fame after winning the fourth season of TV3's Mentor.

He participated in Season 2 of Project Fame West Africa and finished first runner-up to Chidinma. Kesse released his debut studio album The Prodigy in 2012. It was supported by four singles: "The Ugly Truth", "The More I Cry", "Superstar" and "Treat Her Royal" featuring Sarkodie.

Early life and musical career

Michael Kesse Frimpong was born in 1986, to Mr. and Mrs. Frimpong. He is the only boy child of his family. Kesse was drawn to Music at an early age and was referred to as Mike during his high school days at Nkawkaw.

He gained prominence with the release of his debut single "Oh Yes", a reggae-dance hall song which earned him the Best Male Vocal of the Year category at the 2012 Ghana Music Awards. Kesse decided to pursue a professional career in music after attaining success in the aforementioned competitions.

Kesse often sings in his native language Twi, and is fluent in English, Ga, and French. He has worked with artists such as Sarkodie, Okyeame Kwame, Guru, Raquel, Appietus, Efya, Ayigbe Edem and Kwaw Kese. Kesse has performed at a number of events both in and outside of Ghana. On May 25, 2013, he performed at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra.

Prodigy, released as his debut studio album, was supported by four singles: "The Ugly Truth", "The More I Cry", "Superstar" and "Treat Her Royal". He has released four music videos to support the singles. Kesse received a total of four nominations at the 2013 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. He was nominated twice in the Best Collaboration of the Year and Hip Life Song of the Year categories.

Discography

Studio albums

2012: Prodigy

Singles

"Oh Yes"

"Treat Her Royal" (featuring Sarkodie)

"Asa Bone"

"Two Eyes"

"Kwahu Bipo" (featuring Tinny)

"Obiba" (featuring Efya)