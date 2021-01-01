Dr. Ing. Kenneth Ashigbey is the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications.

He had his secondary education at St. Augustine’s College.

Kenneth has a PhD in Business Administration from the Swiss Management Centre. He holds an MBA from Leicester University (UK) and a BSc in Electrical/Electronic Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Prior to his appointment, he was Managing Director of Graphic Communications Group Ltd.

Before then, he was the Chief Operating Officer for Multi TV, General Manager of JoyFm as well as the Chief Technology Officer of the group at different times. In between his time at Multimedia, he was also Managing Director of Optimum Media Prime, a media independent and marketing company. He left Fanel Ltd, a building services engineering company as a Senior Projects Engineer.