Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie is a Ghanaian journalist and board member of the National Media Commission. He is a member of the New Patriotic Party of Ghana.

Kuranchie studied at St. Mary's International School in Sunyani, Brong-Ahafo Region, Opoku Ware Secondary School, and the University of Ghana. He started practicing journalism at the P & P entertainment newspaper, and subsequently at the then-Guide newspaper (now Daily Guide) and The Ghanaian Chronicle. He then set up his own paper, The Searchlight.

In 2013, Kuranchie was convicted of criminal contempt and sentenced to 10 days imprisonment by the Supreme Court.

Kuranchie is married with four children.