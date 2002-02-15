Kamaldeen Sulemana, simply known as Kamaldeen, is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as a winger for Danish Superliga club Nordsjælland and the Ghana national team.

Club career

Born in Techiman, Bono East Region, Kamaldeen was a part of the Right to Dream Academy before joining its cooperative club in Denmark, FC Nordsjælland, in January 2020.

He signed a five-year deal with the club on his 18th birthday and made his debut for the club a week later, 22 February 2020, against SønderjyskE in the Danish Superliga. Kamaldeen started on the bench, but replaced Mohammed Diomande in the 61st minute.

In the summer 2020, he was handed shirt number 10.

International career

Kamaldeen received his first call-up for the Ghana national team on 25 September 2020 ahead of the game against Mali. He debuted with Ghana in a 3-0 friendly loss to Mali on 9 October 2020.

Kamaldeen was also used in the friendly game against Qatar three days later, when he came on as a substitute for the last 30 minutes.