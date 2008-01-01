Ghana Famous People

Justin Kodua Frimpong is a young astute lawyer and a member of the Ghana Bar Association. He is also the General Secretary of the party running the affairs of the state, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He was born on the 14th of November 1982 in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. He attended Opoku Ware Senior High School in Kumasi before proceeding to Hackney Community College, London, where he obtained a certificate in Information Communication Technology (ICT).

After his studies abroad, he relocated to Ghana and enrolled at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Kumasi, where he studied Land Economy. He went on to read law at the same university before being admitted into the Ghana School of Law from where he was called to the Bar.

He also holds a Certificate in Financial Management from the Institute of Commercial Management, Bournemouth, United Kingdom.

Mr. Frimpong, though young, has diverse working experience both in abroad and Ghana. He is a former employee of Supersport Limited (United Kingdom) and with the experience acquired from the company was very instrumental in the organization of CAN 2008 which was hosted in Ghana. He is also a former employee of Jo-Mint Associates Limited, an indigenous construction company.

Until his appointment by the government in February 2017 as the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), he practiced his law profession with Adomako Kwakye Law Consult where he teamed up with the Senior Partner to handle numerous cases from corporate litigation, arbitration to land matters. Mr. Kodua Frimpong is married and he is a fan of soccer and board games.

