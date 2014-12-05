Juliet Ibrahim is a Ghanaian actress, film producer, singer and humanitarian of Lebanese, Ghanaian and Liberian descent.

She won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award at the 2010 Ghana Movie Awards for her role in 4 Play. She has been referred to as the "Most Beautiful West African Woman" according to A-listers Magazine.

Juliet was born in Liberia to a Lebanese father and a Ghanaian-Liberian mother. She is the first child and has two sisters; Sonia, Nadia and a brother. Juliet along with her siblings spent the longest part of their childhood in Lebanon and Ivory Coast due to the war in Liberia.

She had her primary education in Lebanon, then proceeded to Ivory Coast for her secondary education where she lived with her parents. She studied at the Ghana Institute of Languages, where she studied English, French and Spanish. She also studied Marketing, Advertising and Public Relations at the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

She can speak English, French and Spanish.

She made her first acting debut in the 2005 film Crime to Christ starring Majid Michel. Juliet's first Nollywood film was Yankee Boys and she has features in more than 50 films afterward.

In 2014 she produced her first film Number One Fan, where she stars as an actress being stalked on by a fan in the film. Her 2nd movie ‘Shattered Romance’ which paraded Nigerian and Ghanaian actors, launched amidst fanfare in Accra, Ghana on 5 December 2014.

Her new TV series; "Every Woman Has A Story" where she debuted her directorial skills is airing on Terrestrial Tv and her new Reality Show, The Perfect Assistant, TPA will be unveiled soon.

She has also featured in Twi movies, in Yoruba language films. and also a Hausa Language film Actress stars in 1st Hausa movie "Ladan Noma".

Crime to Christ (2005)

Yankee Boys (2008)

Losing You (2008)

Royal Storm (2009)

Restore My Love (2009)

Naked Weapon (2009)

Dead End (2008)

Lost Desire (2008)

Bloodfight (2007)

Beautiful King (2009)

Tattoo Boys (2009)

Missing Child (2009)

Honor My Will (2008)

Cash Adventure (2008)

Hidden (2009)

Last Hope (DNA test) (2009)

Queen's Pride (2009)

Enemy of My Soul (2009)

Princess Rihanna (2010)

Millions (2010)

4play (2010)

Master of the Game (2011)

Battle of love (2011)

4play reloaded (2010)

Crazy Scandal (2010)

Beyond love (2010)

Marriage of sorrows (2009)

30 Days in Atlanta (2014)

Life after Marriage (2014)

Number One Fan (2014)

Shattered Romance (2015)

Teens Life (2015)

Anniversary (2015)

Black bride (2016)

Rough day (2015)

Perfect Crime (2017)

10 days in sun city (2016)

London Fever (2016)

Ladan Noma (2016)

AWARDS

2010: Achievement Award – City People Magazine, Accra

2010: Ghana Movie Personality of the Year – City People Magazine, Lagos

2014: Best Ghanaian Actress – City People Entertainment

2016: Actress of the year – Starzzawards

