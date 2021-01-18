Joshua Kyeremeh (died 18 January 2021) was a Ghanaian politician and administrator and security expert. He was a member of the New Patriotic Party and was National security coordinator for the President of Ghana.

A product of the KNUST, and a former Director of the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), formerly known as the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI). He worked there for 22 years and has been at command levels in the Northern, Greater Accra, Ashanti and Upper East.

He was also the head of the Investigations Unit of the BNI and rose to the Deputy Director and later the Director of BNI from 2005-2009. After the December elections, he was part of the transition team.

In January, 2017 he was appointed the National security coordinator at the Flagstaff House by President Nana Akuffo-Addo.

He died on Monday, 18 January, 2021 at the Ga East Municipal Hospital. He died from COVID-19.