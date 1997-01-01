Josephine Nkrumah is a Ghanaian lawyer who currently serves as the chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education in Ghana.

Nkrumah has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law and French from the University of Ghana, Legon. She was called to the Ghana Bar in February 1997. She also holds a Master's of Law (LLM) Degree from the International Maritime Law Institute (IMO), Malta, specializing in Maritime Law.

Nkrumah was appointed by John Mahama to serve as the deputy chairperson for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Ghana in 2015 in charge of Finance and Administration.

She was subsequently promoted by John Mahama to serve as the Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education in Ghana in 2016 after serving in that capacity after the chairperson, Charlotte Osei was appointed to be the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.