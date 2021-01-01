Joseph Yao Dziwornu-Mensah is a Ghanaian politician and member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana representing Some-Aflao Constituency under the membership of the National Alliance of Liberals (NAL).

Education and early life

He was born 9 September 1934 in Volta Region of Ghana. He attended Winneba Training College where he obtained Teachers' Training Certificate. He also obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from The University of Ghana, Legon and he attended Kumasi College of Technology.

Politics

He began his political career in 1969 when he became the parliamentary candidate for the National Alliance of Liberals (NAL) to represent Some-Aflao constituency prior to the commencement of the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election.

He assumed office as a member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana on 1 October 1969 after being pronounced winner at the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election and was later suspended following the overthrow of the Busia government on 13 January 1972.

He is a Catholicism. He was a Teacher and Police Officer.