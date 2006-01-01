Joseph Otsiman is a Ghanaian actor, producer and radio presenter/DJ, noted for his role as Pastor John Moses in The Cursed Ones and Kojo Bonsu in The Burial of Kojo.

He was born at Effia Kuma, Takoradi on Saturday afternoon 3 June 1989. He attended Nana Brempong basic and Junior high School. He then attended Takoradi Senior High School where he studied Science. He later continued at the National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT).

He is an AMA Awards nominee for the role he played in his first feature film The Cursed Ones in 2015. He is the Co-Founder of Greenyard Entertainment; a production house that is currently involved in short films and web series.

Career

He did his first stage play in stage four then got more interested in acting in High School. He also did a couple of theatre productions and in 2006 played the Story teller in The Marriage of Anansewa theatrical tour in Ghana and United Kingdom by The Plymouth- Secondi Takoradi link and Theatre Royal (England).

Cast by Tracy Moore (Hollywood casting director and celebrity coach) and Rockmond Dunbar (Hollywood film director and Actor) to the final 6 of the maiden edition of the spirited Actor-The Search for the Next African Hollywood Star in 2011.

He was one time host of Kyzz FM's Mega chart show and world chart show from 2010–2012 then Host of Aseda FM's multiple countdown 2012–2014. In 2015 he played the role of Pastor John Moses in The Cursed Ones. In 2017 he stage in the comedy Keteke as Young Man. He currently works at Connect Fm 97.1 a subsidiary of TV3 Ghana.

In 2017 he played the title character, Kojo Bonsu in The Burial of Kojo, which is scheduled to be released in 2018.

Awards and nominations

Dynamic and engaging storytelling for his performance in the marriage of Anansewa in the Drum Theatre, UK by the UK-Ghana Link and avid 2006. Best Actor in a supporting Role at the 2016 AMA Awards (Nominee).