Joseph Kojo Akudibila is a Ghanaian diplomat and an independent candidate. He is currently Ghana's ambassador to the Vatican.

In July 2017, President Nana Akuffo-Addo named Joseph Kojo Akudibila as Ghana's ambassador to Vatican. He was among twenty two other distinguished Ghanaians who were named to head various diplomatic Ghanaian mission in the world.

Akudibilla was a parishioner of the St Anthony’s Catholic Church at Daduuri in the Bawku Municipality of the Catholic Diocese of Navrongo-Bolgatanga prior to his appointment as Ambassador to the Vatican in 2017. He holds an academic diploma in nursing sciences.

Mrs Margaret Adunadaga Minyila is the spouse of Joseph Akudibilla with which he has four children.

He was also the MP for Garu Tempane from 2000 to 2004. In the year 2000, he won the general elections as the member of parliament for the Garu-Tempane constituency of the Upper East Region of Ghana.

He won as an independent candidate in that election for the Upper East Region. Akudibila was elected with 14,282 valid votes cast. This was equivalent to 45.40% of the total valid votes cast.

He was elected over William Azuma Dominic of the National Democratic Congress, William Pullam of the Peoples National Convention Party, Emmanuel S.N.Asigri of the New Patriotic Party, Tindogo D.Ashock of the Convention Peoples Party, Halid M.Yussif of the United Ghana Movement and Hamidu Sahanona of the National Reform Party.

These acquired 12,224, 2,908, 1,360, 293, 246,138 votes out of the total valid votes cast respectively. These were equivalent to 38.90%, 9.20%, 4.30%,0.90%, 0.80%, 0.40% respectively of total valid votes cast.