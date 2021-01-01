Joseph Kofi Amankwah is a Ghanaian politician and member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana representing the Wenchi West constituency under the membership of the Progress Party.

Early life and education

Amankwah was born in 1934. He attended School of Social Welfare, Accra where he obtained his G.C.E Advance level Certificate in Social Work and Probation Services. He worked as a social worker before going into parliament.

Politics

Amankwah was nominated candidate for the Progress Party (PP) to represent Wenchi West constituency prior to the commencement of the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election.

He assumed office as a member of the first parliament of the second republic of Ghana on 1 October 1969 after being pronounced winner at the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election.

His tenure of office as a member of parliament ended on 13 January 1972.