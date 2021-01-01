Joseph Anim-Danso is a Ghanaian politician and was a member of the first parliament of the second Republic of Ghana. He represented the Kwame-Danso constituency under the membership of the Progress Party.

Early life and education

Joseph was born on 30th October, 1933 in the Brong-Ahafo region of Ghana. He attended Cape Coast school of Administration where he obtained his Elementary and Higher Local Government certificate. He then moved to Accra to advance his education at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Politics

Joseph began his political career in 1969 when he became the parliamentary candidate for the Progress Party (PP) to represent Kwame-Danso constituency prior to the commencement of the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election.

He assumed office as a member of the first parliament of the second Republic of Ghana on 1st October, 1969 after being pronounced winner at the 1969 Ghanaian parliamentary election. His tenure ended on 13th January, 1972.