Akwasi Andrews Jones Amoako Atta Ofori Atta was a Ghanaian politician and economist and lecturer. He was the Deputy Minister for Finance and Economic Planning in the Busia government and a member of the Progress Party.

He was born to Nana Sir Ofori Atta I; the Omanhene of Akyem Abuakwa between 1912 and 1943 on 7 December 1937 at Fankyeneko in the Eastern region, Ghana. He attended the Kibi Government School from 1943 to 1950 and the Achimota School for his senior high school education from 1950 to 1957 and proceeded to the University of Ghana from 1958 to 1961.

In 1962, he got admitted into the University of Ottawa, Canada for a Doctorate Degree which he received in 1965, as well as a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University College of Management Studies from 2011 to 2016.

Career

From 1965 to 1966 he was an assistant professor in Economics with the assistant professor in Economics. He was also a lecturer in Economics for two years at the University of Ghana.

In 2005, he was self-employed working as an IT consultant and accountant.

Jones Ofori Atta was elected as a member of parliament for the Begoro constituency in 1969. He contested against Edward R. Dampare of the National Alliance of Liberals and Prince Condua of the United Nationalist Party. He was also appointed ministerial secretary/ deputy minister for Works and Housing that same year by Kofi Abrefa Busia, the then prime minister, and worked in this capacity until the Busia government was overthrown.

In the third republic, he was elected for the second time a member of parliament for the Begoro constituency. He served as the opposition spokesperson on finance and economic planning from 1979 to 1981 when the Limann government was also overthrown.

On the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, he contested for the seat of the Fanteakwa constituency but lost to K. Amfo of the National Democratic Congres.

Jones Ofori Atta in 1996, was one of the presidential aspirants of the New Patriotic Party. He quit active politics in 1997 although he was still a member of the New Patriotic Party.

Jones Ofori Atta is the father of the current Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta. He was married to Maud Adi-Darko. They had four children.

He died on 3O November 2020 at age 82 in Kyebi Ghana.

