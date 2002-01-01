Jones Victor Mawulorm Dotse is a Supreme Court judge of the Republic of Ghana. and also of served on the Supreme Court of The Gambia.

He attended the Accra Academy for his secondary education. He studied law at the University of Ghana, Legon, graduating in June 1976 and was called to the Ghanaian Bar in November 1978.

He worked as a State Attorney with the Attorney-General's Department from 1979 to 1981. After this stint, he went into private practice. He served as the President of the Volta Region Bar of the Ghana Bar Association. He became a high court judge in June 2002 and became a judge in the Court of Appeals in September 2003.

He was sworn in as a Justice of the Supreme Court of the Gambia in February 2008 and in June of that same year became a Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana. He has attended courses and seminars in the several countires including the United States, Canada, Nigeria, Liberia and Ghana.

He also served as the Chairman of the Governing Board of the Judicial Training Institute in Accra. Jones Dotse is the Chairman of the University Council of the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho.

Jones Dotse is married with three children.