Johnson Yaw Kusi Bodum Boateng Siriboe was a Ghanaian barrister and judge. He was a justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana from 1964 to 1966 and from 1971 to 1972.

Siriboe hails from Asante Juaben in the Ashanti Region of Ghana. He was a purchasing Clerk of the Produce Buying Company (PBC) until 1946 when he proceeded to United Kingdom to study law.

He was called to the Bar in 1949 upon his return to the Gold Coast and subsequently begun private legal practice. He later established his own chambers.

He begun his career at the bench as a magistrate, replacing William Bruce-Lyle at Swedru. He later became a High Court judge and was promoted to the Supreme Court bench together William Bruce-Lyle in 1964.

In 1966, following the overthrow of Kwame Nkrumah, the then incumbent government, the National Liberation Council replaced the Supreme Court with the Appeal Court and excluded him and other public officials who served on Ghana's judicial bench during the first republic.

He was later appointed an Appeal Court judge and in August 1970 he was appointed justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana. He served in this capacity until 1972 when the Supreme Court was abolished once more by the then ruling military government, the National Redemption Council.

He was the chairman of a 16-man Electoral Commission that was tasked to review and make recommendations on any issue relating to elections in Ghana established by any national legislature under the constitution that was to be drafted by the constitution commission. He was also Chairman of the Chieftaincy Secretariat.

He was married to Esme Siriboe, together they founded the Morning Star School, Cantonments, Accra.

He died in a motor accident at Osino in the Eastern Region on Monday, 16 July 2001 at the age of 82. He was buried on 8 September 2001 at his hometown Asante Juaben.