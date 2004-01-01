Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu is the Acting Auditor-General and the Deputy Auditor-General (DAG) in charge of the Commercial Audits Department.

He is a Chartered Accountant, a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (Ghana) and the Institute of Internal Auditors. He holds an MBA in Strategic Management from the Paris Graduate School of Management and a BSc. Administration (Accounting) from the University of Ghana, Legon.

He worked at the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) now Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for seven years, rising through the ranks to become Head of the Finance Department. Here, he was responsible for proposing policies, strategies, and procedures for financial planning and operations. He also supervised the maintenance of proper accounting records for all financial transactions.

After this, he joined the Audit Service in December 2004 as an Assistant Auditor-General and Head of the Internal Audit Unit. At the Commercial Audit Department of the Service, he served as a trainer in Leadership and Change Management and Head of Strategic and Operational Planning Team.

He also was in charge of Finance, Administration and Human Resource and the Performance Audits Departments.

Mr. Akuamoah has undertaken many special assignments. These include the audit of the Regional Centre for Training in Aerospace Surveys, Nigeria; the International Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI), Austria; the International Maritime Organization (IMO) the U.K. and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM). He has also audited the Scholarship Secretariat and DANIDA funded projects of the Parliament of Ghana.

Mr. Akuamoah is a resource person for the African Organisation of English- Speaking Supreme Audit Institutions (AFROSAI-E) and INTOSAI International Development Initiative. He has facilitated workshops in Ghana, The Gambia, South Africa, and Tanzania.

He is a trainer in leadership and was the main facilitator at the GIZ-sponsored, Leadership and Change Management workshops for Audit Service between 2013 and 2015.

He has attended several international conferences and seminars. Among them are the INTOSAI workshop on Performance Management Framework in Norway, Performance Audit Symposium in Canada, Commonwealth Consultative Meeting on Public Sector Accounting in the UK, and International Auditor Regulatory Institute in Washington, DC.

He enjoys football, reading, and preaching the Gospel

www.ghanaweb.com