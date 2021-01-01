John Bogolo Erzuah was a teacher, a Ghanaian diplomat and a politician. He served as a minister of state in 1956, he also represented Ghana in various foreign missions from 1957 to 1966.

John was born in 1914 at Takinta a town in the Western Region of Ghana. He was trained as a teacher at St. Augustine's College, Cape Coast and passed his intermediate bachelors.

He joined the St. Augustine's College staff after training as a teacher, and he became headmaster of Ghana College, Esiama, Western region.

Politics and ambassodorial posts

In 1951 he was elected as a member of the Legislative Assembly for Ankobra. That same year he was appointed ministerial secretary to the ministry of education. He was chairman of the Erzuah committee that was established to review the salaries and service conditions of non government teachers.

In 1952, he was a member of the Ghana delegates in the African Education Conference held at Cambridge. He was re-elected as a member of the legislative assembly in 1956 and that same year he was promoted to Minister of Education. In July 1956, he became a minister without portfolio for the Ministry of External Affairs.

He was appointed Ghana's high commissioner to India in 1957. He served in this capacity for two years. In 1959 he was made Ghana's high commissioner to Egypt. He served in this capacity until 1960.

In 1962 he served as Ghana's ambassador to France and in 1964 he became Ghana's ambassador to the Ivory Coast until 1966 when the Nkrumah government was overthrown by the NLC.